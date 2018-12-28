Kettering murder: Man in flooded flat was killed, say detectives

The death of a man who had lain undiscovered for months in a Kettering flat is now being treated as murder.

Officers attended a flat in Woodlands Court, Wood Street just before 6.30pm on December 26, and believe the man’s body had been inside the flat for some time.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said: “Our investigation into the death of a man in Kettering is on-going, however initial findings at the scene lead us to believe the man died at some point in the last few months and that he was murdered.

“We are continuing to speak to local people to establish when the man was last seen alive and if they saw or heard any suspicious activity in the flat during late summer and the autumn.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have information about those people living in or visiting Flat 5, Woodlands Court in recent months, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area.”

A forensic post mortem examination has taken place and the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death continue.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.