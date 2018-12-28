Kettering murder: How could victim lay dead for so long?

The victim died in the first floor flat on the left of the picture. NNL-181228-174723005
The victim died in the first floor flat on the left of the picture. NNL-181228-174723005

As murder detectives comb for clues to try to discover how a man was killed in a Kettering flat, local people this afternoon were asking one question..

There is a high turnover of tenants at the block of flats in Wood Street NNL-181228-174733005

There is a high turnover of tenants at the block of flats in Wood Street NNL-181228-174733005

Woodlands Court, Wood Street, Kettering. NNL-181228-174652005

Woodlands Court, Wood Street, Kettering. NNL-181228-174652005

The front of the former factory in Wood Street, daubed with graffiti, where the body of a murdered man was discovered on boxing day. NNL-181228-174703005

The front of the former factory in Wood Street, daubed with graffiti, where the body of a murdered man was discovered on boxing day. NNL-181228-174703005

The coat of arms above the doors has rusted badly. NNL-181228-174713005

The coat of arms above the doors has rusted badly. NNL-181228-174713005