Kettering murder: How could victim lay dead for so long? The victim died in the first floor flat on the left of the picture. NNL-181228-174723005 Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up As murder detectives comb for clues to try to discover how a man was killed in a Kettering flat, local people this afternoon were asking one question.. There is a high turnover of tenants at the block of flats in Wood Street NNL-181228-174733005 Woodlands Court, Wood Street, Kettering. NNL-181228-174652005 The front of the former factory in Wood Street, daubed with graffiti, where the body of a murdered man was discovered on boxing day. NNL-181228-174703005 The coat of arms above the doors has rusted badly. NNL-181228-174713005 Chatty Man Alan Carr shares stories from his school days in Northampton on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs Kettering murder: Man in flooded flat was killed, say detectives