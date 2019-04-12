Kettering drinkers asked to walk through metal detectors following stabbings

A series of knife crimes in Kettering have prompted police officers to install a temporary knife arch in the town centre.

A 16-year-old boy stabbed outside McDonald’s in High Street on March 31 was the latest in a line of knife-related incidents in the town in recent weeks.

Knife patrols have taken place in Kettering during the past two weekends

This weekend officers in Kettering took part in proactive patrols of the town centre’s night time economy to reassure members of the public, leading to three arrests.

The operation ran across the weekend (April 6-8) and involved a number of officers from the Kettering Pro-Active and Neighbourhood policing teams and members of the Special Constabulary.

In addition to high-visibility patrols, and in conjunction with Kettering Pub Watch, officers used handheld metal detectors to scan for weapons at licensed premises as well as set up a knife arch in the town centre.

Kettering Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Scott Little, said: “Following a number of knife related incidents in the town centre, we increased our presence over the weekend to both reassure the public and disrupt those carrying weapons.

“Working with our night time economy partners, we are sending out the message to those who commit offences in Kettering that we will continue to make life more difficult for them to carry weapons in the town.”

As part of the operation officers a 17-year-old girl from Kettering has been charged with Section 4A Public Order offences following an incident of affray in the town’s Silver Street. She has been bailed to appear at Northampton Youth Court on April 30.

A 27-year-old man from Corby received an adult caution after being arrested in Ebenezer Place, Kettering on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug. While a 14-year-old boy from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of common assault in the town’s High Street and has been released pending further enquiries.