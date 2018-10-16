Kettering and Corby shops caught selling knives to under-18s

Six shops which sold knives to under-18s in a test purchase operation have been reminded of their legal responsibilities over the sale of bladed items.

The test purchases were carried out by two under-18 cadets from Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets, who visited nine businesses across Corby and 12 in Kettering to see if any would sell them knives.

It is illegal to sell a knife to anyone under 18, unless it has a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less.

Of the nine premises visited in Corby, six passed.

In Kettering, nine of the 12 passed.

All the stores which correctly refused to sell knives to the cadets were sent letters to let them know about the test purchase operation.

Those that failed were made aware and given advice to ensure they follow the law on the sale of knives.

Further test purchasing operations will be carried out in the future to ensure businesses are operating within the law.

The test purchase operation is part of Operation Viper, which is Northamptonshire Police’s crackdown on serious and organised crime.