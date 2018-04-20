Keen dancers invited to strut their stuff at mayor of Northampton's annual tea dance

Dance enthusiasts from across Northampton are being invited to come together at the Guildhall for a 'special afternoon tea dance'.

Organised each year by Northampton Borough Council’s Pensioner’s Forum, the tea dance will take place in the Great Hall between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday, May 26, in aid of the mayor of Northampton’s charity.

The mayor and mayoress, councillor Tony Ansell and Jayne Crofts, will be in attendance at the event, which will include dances like the Foxtrot, Quick step, Saunter and Tango.

Throughout the afternoon, the borough council and Northamptonshire Police crime prevention team will also be on hand to offer attendees advice about personal safety and raise awareness of distraction burglaries.

Cllr Anna King, Cabinet member for community safety and engagement, said: “The tea dance is a really great afternoon of music and dancing, for everyone to enjoy, whether you are an experienced dancer or not.

“In addition to the entertainment, this year attendees will also be able to gain some vital personal safety advice and aids from our Community Safety Team and Northamptonshire Police.

“We look forward to welcoming people to the Guildhall for what promises to be an entertaining event."