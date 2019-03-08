Kebabs crowned king of takeaways in Northampton in new fast food poll

The humble kebab has been crowned the king of takeaways in Northampton in a new study of the town's fast food habits.

While the new report released by food delivery firm Just Eat has shown Italian to be the UK’s favourite quick cuisine - Northampton takeaway lovers still go crazy for a kebab.

The study has revealed that town residents order more kebabs than any other dish from fast food shops.

In fact, four-out-of-five takeaway orders in Northampton are for the Middle Eastern dish.

Managing director of Just Eat UK Graham Corfield said: "The kebab is still king on many UK high streets, but takeaway trends are being shaken up by adventurous eaters looking to sample the hottest new cuisine and healthier, more conscious foodies opting for leaner options.

"Vegan is the fastest growing cuisine ordered on Just Eat last year, with orders growing by 1,500 per cent across the UK.

"We also saw a much bigger appetite for Cantonese cuisine and Nigerian food."

The top takeaway dishes people of Northampton order on Just Eat are:

1. Kebab

2. Sweet & Sour Chicken

3. Chow Mein

4. Chicken Kebab

5. Chicken Tikka Masala

6. Chicken Korma

7. Chicken Curry

8. Chicken Nuggets

9. Chicken Strips

10. Crispy Duck

The news follows the launch of an interactive map by Just Eat that shows how takeaway habits across the East Midlands region compare to the rest of the UK.

To gather the data, Just Eat analysed food orders placed on the website throughout 2018. Similar product names and alternate spelling variants were identified and grouped together as part of the analysis