Kayla's Dream to Walk fund aims to help Northampton girl with cerebral palsy start dancing

Eight-year-old Kayla, from Northampton, is fundraising £60,000 for post operation rehab that will change her whole life.

Born prematurely at 30 weeks, Kayla Eales spent the first seven weeks of her life on the special baby unit and was rushed to see an out-of-hours doctor just two weeks later with a cold.

The doctor assured Kayla's parents, Gemma and Anthony, that it was all 'upper airway noise and her chest was clear' and with that advice no further action.

Sadly, she was suffering with more than just a cold and she ended up being rushed to A&E where she had no oxygen to her brain for three minutes. In the time it took Kayla to be hooked up to the ventilator, unfortunately this resulted in brain damage, which led to cerebral palsy.

Her mum, Gemma, said: "Kayla has been accepted for a life-changing operation called Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR), which will relieve her of the spasticity that is crippling her body.

"The possibilities of SDR mean we, as parents, can fulfil her wishes to be able to walk, play and dance like other children.

"With all of this she still lights up the room, always has a smile from the moment she wakes up.

"Kayla has an infectious personality and is loved by all who she meets."

Now, at eight years old, Kayla, from Thorplands, is still unable to walk without the use of her walking frame.

Having cerebral palsy causes her body to be very stiff and she has to perform painful stretches each day.

The £60,000 raised will fund three years of Kayla's post-operation physiotherapy, therapy and any equipment she will need.

"Kayla has been through so much in her life but is the happiest girl you will ever meet," Gemma added.

"The money would mean that we can give her 100 per cent chance of walking and that’s all she ever asks for. She just wants to do the simple things in life, free from pain."

If you want to donate click here.