Just not cricket: 'Disrespectful banter' reportedly leads to fist fight at Northamptonshire league game

A Northamptonshire Cricket League was cancelled over the weekend after a fist fight reportedly broke out among players.

The Division Three game between Northampton's own Horton House CC and Corby's Great Oakley CC was called off on Saturday (July 14).

"A very small number of players" were responsible for the incident, which reportedly involved several missed punches and female spectators being abused.

Vice-chairman of the Northants Cricket League Rob Pack told the Chronicle that clubs must take responsibility to make sure their players behave on the pitch.

He wrote on Twitter: "It's really sad to hear an NCL game was abandoned yesterday due to lads just pushing it too far for a reaction.

"Banter and comments on the field should not be personal, racial or showing disrespect. Let's have some fun amongst yourself [...] We all know what's going on during games, the funny banter has disappeared it seems."

Mr Pack told the Northampton Chronicle and Echo: "My issue is that society in general seems to be looking for a fight. Everyone is saying whatever they can to get a fight going or put them off. It's become a form of bullying."

Great Oakley and Horton House have both been approached for a comment on Saturday's events.