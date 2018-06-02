Jury in trial of two men charged with kidnap and rape from outside Northampton pub will deliberate next week

The jury in the trial of two Northampton men charged with kidnap and rape will be sent out to deliberate on Monday.

Adam Dusza, 27, and Sebastian Foit, 23, are on trial at Northampton Crown Court after the alleged attack in October, which began outside the Charles Bradlaugh pub.

After a week-long trial, the jury will be sent out to decide on a guilty or not-guilty verdict on Monday (June 4).

The victim has told the court she became separated from her friends on the night and climbed into what she thought was a taxi. She was then allegedly driven away, raped, and "dumped" on the Racecourse.

Both men have claimed they had consensual sex with the woman and that she "flirted with them" after climbing into the car.