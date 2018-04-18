Jury for Northampton teenager's murder will be sent out to decide verdicts today, judge says

All the defence barristers in the trial over the death of a Northampton teenager have rested their cases to say their clients are not guilty of murder.

The last of the closing statements in the murder trial of Liam Hunt were finished yesterday (April 18) making the last stage before the jury is sent out to deliberate.

Northampton Crown Court has heard over 10 weeks of evidence in the case.

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo is expected complete his summing up of the evidence this afternoon before sending the jury to decide on guilty or not guilty verdicts for each of the seven defendants.

The last two closing statements were heard yesterday.

Derice Wright, 18, from Abington, was seen on CCTV burying a knife wrapped in a blue bandana in a planter just minutes after the fatal stabbing of Liam Hunt. He attempted to plead guilty to manslaughter before the trial began after admitting to throwing the first punch against Liam.

His defence barrister, Isabella Forshall QC, said: "Unlike the other defendants, Derice has done all he can to accept responsibility for Liam's death by pleading guilty to manslaughter.

The jury in the murder trial for the death of Liam Hunt is expected to be sent out today (April 19).

"He accepts a number of things. He accepts he went down to St George's Street for a punch up, and by attacking first he started a joint attack.

"He accepts he had no intention of causing death or serious harm or was party to a stabbing."

A 17-year-old defendant - who cannot be named because of this age - is accused of kicking Liam in the face as he hunched over after being stabbed in the neck.

His defence barrister, Mr Jo Sidhu QC, said: "The case against [my client] has amounted to no more than a hollow theory that he is a murderer.

"There is nothing that can take you to a safe destination where you can with your hand on your heart say that the crown has delivered on their promises to prove that [he] is a murderer."