JPIMedia Brexit reporter is here to help

With less than 40 days to go until the UK leaves the EU, our Brexit reporter is here to answer any questions you might have.

It remains to be seen how Brexit will affect millions of people across the country in any number of ways. Brexit is THE talking point of our times, in cities, towns and villages up and down the country.

Brexit reporter Gemma Jimmison

So we’ll be investigating a variety of topics that our readers may be concerned about – everything from how your wine supply will or won’t be affected to food shortages, and travelling abroad.

JPIMedia is the trusted media brand in your community and we will be trying to cut through the political posturing, the jargon and the Brexit fatigue to bring you the facts about the issues that matter to you.

Our new Brexit Reporter Gemma Jimmison will be looking at the most-talked about issues online every day and, every week, pulling together the things that are setting our communities buzzing.

She’s asking for your help too; let her know what is worrying you and she’ll try to get the answers.Email all your questions and stories to gemma.jimmison@jpimedia.co.uk marked Brexit.