Join the Zumba party with classes across Northamptonshire

If your new year resolution is to get more active, it might be time to join the Zumba party at classes taking place across the county.

Zumba involves dance and aerobic movements performed to energetic music.

The choreography incorporates hip-hop, samba, salsa, merengue and mambo, with the workout combining cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility.

There are classes across the county, including in Wellingborough, Kettering, Thrapston and Northampton.

Suzi runs classes in Northampton, including at Abington Avenue United Reformed Church from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Wednesdays and at St Michael’s All Angels from 9.30am to 10.30am on Saturdays.

New members are always welcome, both men and women.

The classes cost £5 and are pay as you go with every tenth class being free.

For more information about Zumba, email zumba.with.suzi@gmail.com or get in touch via Facebook by searching for Suzi Suze Zumba.

Or to find a Zumba class nearer to you, go to www.zumba.com.