Join Northampton Weight Watchers with 5k park challenge

Northampton organisers of slimming club, Weight Watchers, are inviting people to take part in the a #WW5kMyWay challenge this weekend.

Participants can jog, walk, cycle or swim, adopt a healthy new habit and complete 5km to suit themselves.

After their recent donation of sanitary products to Northampton Academy, Weight Watchers members will be meeting up on Sunday, June 10 for a 5k charity walk at Abington Park, with buckets, to collect voluntary donations for Diabetes UK.

Fiona Campion from the Northampton meeting said: “We have taken up the challenge as a group to not only move more, but to enjoy it and have some fun.

It will be light-hearted and relaxed.”