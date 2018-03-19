Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink gifts little Buddy with personalised Cobblers shirt after his football kits were stolen

A top Chelsea striker, Cobbers boss and kind-hearted strangers have reached out to a three-year-old boy who had his seven football kits stolen from his mum's car while he slept.

Buddy Sanders, three, of Abington was left devastated in February after his six full Chelsea football kits, Chelsea tracksuit bottoms and full Paris Saint-Germain FC kit were taken from his mum’s car while he slept.

Buddy pictured with his gifts from Yokohama Tyres.

Since the Chronicle & Echo issued an appeal to help Buddy's family track down the culprit, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has given Buddy his own personalised Northampton Town shirt, The Blues official sponsor Yokohama Tyres gifted the three-year-old with Chelsea goodies including a ball signed by Olivier Giroud, John Terry has pledged to send the youngster some signed boots and Alvaro Morata is sending Buddy some kits.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday, February 26 in Loyd Road and a spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police yesterday (Monday, March 19) said that no arrests have been made and the county force is still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

On opening his new gifts, Buddy's dad Des said: "Buddy loves anything with a Chelsea badge. He will often kiss the badge and sing the whole of the Chelsea song 'Blue is the Colour'.

"To say he was a very happy boy is an understatement."



Buddy plays football every Saturday for the Little Lions pre-school football club in Abington Park, playing as the team’s striker.

He said it's hard for Buddy to pinpoint his favourite gift: "It’s difficult to say as he has received so many amazing gifts, Northampton Town was amazing... a kit, free tickets and it was great meeting Jimmy being a former Chelsea legend.

"Yokohama has totally spoilt him with so many Chelsea gifts, and the Chelsea players to give him their time is very special for him as a supporter."

Des also praised the kindness of stranger Cheryl Harries whose son bought Buddy a kit with his pocket money.



A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.