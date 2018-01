Jewellery was stolen from a Northampton house after it was broken into via the back door.

The burglary happened in Ardington Road, Abington, between 5pm on Saturday, December 30, and Monday, January 1.

Police are looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.