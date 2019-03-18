Jewellery stolen in Kettering burglary

A man has been charged after a burglary at a Kettering home.

Between 6.45pm and 7.15pm on Wednesday, March 13, a property in Mead Road was broken into, with items of jewellery stolen.

Two men wearing dark clothing were seen in the area at the time, one wearing a grey hooded top.

Witnesses and anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Police said an 18-year-old man from Runcorn, Cheshire, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 15, in relation to the incident.

He was remanded into custody ahead of his next court appearance.