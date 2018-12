Jewellery was stolen from a Towcester house in a Christmas day burglary.

An unknown number of raiders smashed a back window of the Brackley Road property between 5.20pm and 5.40pm on Tuesday, December 25.

Once inside they stole jewellery before making off.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.