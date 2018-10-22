Jewellery stolen from elderly woman in Burton Latimer

A large amount of signicantly sentimental jewellery was stolen from an elderly woman in Burton Latimer.

The items, including a brooch the woman’s uncle gifted to her after he fought in the First World War, were taken in a burglary in Barton Road.

The incident happened between Thursday, September 20 and Thursday, October 4, when a number of items of jewellery were stolen from the house including the brooch, a charm bracelet, rings, cufflinks and a necklace.

Many of these items have a significant sentimental value to the woman as they were given to her by relatives who have since died.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.