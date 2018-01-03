Jewellery stolen by gang of three in Wellingborough robbery

A gang of three threatened and assaulted residents before stealing their jewellery in Wellingborough.

The incident happened at about 9.30pm yesterday evening (Tuesday, January 2) when the three men broke into the rear of a property in Gordon Road.

They woke the residents and assaulted and threatened them before demanding their jewellery.

They took a large amount of jewellery and made off in the direction of Cannon Street in a dark car.

They are described as white men of differing ages, all with their faces covered.

One was wearing a woollen hat, one was wearing a long brown coat and two were wearing hooded tops and jeans.

Detective Inspector Stuart Hitchon said: “We are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or who may have seen the car.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.