Jewellery and cash stolen from a Northampton home

Burglars ransacked a house in Great Billing during a burglary last week.

Officers investigating the burglary are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

South Priors Court

Between 5.45pm and 8.15pm on Friday, February 22, a property in South Priors Court was broken into.

The intruders made an untidy search, stealing jewellery and a quantity of cash.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.