Jail for Northampton 'bully' who broke his girlfriend's leg after she 'cooked his pasta wrong'

An 'utterly shameful' Northampton bully has been jailed for a campaign of physical and emotional abuse against his girlfriend.

The full extent of 30-year-old Dorian Wright's abuse against his partner was heard at Northampton Crown Court today (November 9).

It included a night where Wright was unhappy with the way his victim cooked his pasta - so he strangled her, got her to the floor and broke her leg with a savage kick. He then forced her to carry on cooking with her fractured leg.

On another night, his response to an argument over his mobile phone was to choke her and hold her face under a running tap in the bath.

But these acts were just part of a nine month campaign of emotional abuse Wright inflicted on his partner in 2015 and 2016, which included flicking her in the lips, constant namecalling and criticising the way she dressed on a daily basis.

The court heard other acts included putting a hunting knife in her mouth, threatening to burn her mother's house down and throwing a burger in her face when a fast-food delivery was wrong.

Wright tutted to himself as his abusive acts were read out and even dared to taunt his victim as he was led down to the cells by calling out her name.

In sentencing, His Honour Judge Tregilgas-Davey branded Wright an "unpleasant bully".

He said: "It is beyond beggar's belief how you conducted yourself. Your behaviour was shameful.

"There was one occasion where you kicked her so hard to her leg that you fractured it. The reason you were doing this? You were unhappy about how she was cooking pasta.

"You ensured she was isolated and criticised the way she dressed, stripping her of her confidence. You even threatened to rape her mother."

Wright has been jailed under new laws that came into effect in October that made psychological abuse against a partner illegal.

The abuse reached a head in April 2016 when members of the public saw Wright chasing his victim around a car and beating her. Witnesses said her face appeared ''black and purple' with bruising.

A psychological report concluded that Wright was 'unable to control his anger'.

In an impact statement read out in court by Prosecutor Jonathan Dunne QC, the victim said: "I am still traumatised to this day and often have night terrors. I have had to move out of Northampton. I have been diagnosed with PTSD.

"I often question how my life ended up here. I have no job and don't live near my friends or family. I blame him [Wright] for everything."]

But now, Wright has been handed an indefinite restraining order preventing him from ever contacting his victim again.

Wright was jailed for two years and three months for 'coercive and controlling behaviour' and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.