Jail for beer bottle wielding attacker who beat father-of-two up in front of his children in Northampton playground

A man who beat up a father-of-two in front of his crying children in a Northampton playground has been jailed for more than seven years.

Charlie Walker was told to back off by his victim when he came after him in the play park off Billing Brook Road because his children were watching.

But the 23-year-old told his victim 'I don't care about your kids' and launched a vicious assault on him as nearby families and children looked on in May 2018.

Northampton Crown Court heard yesterday (December 7) how Walker circled around to punch his victim to the floor several times and at one point hit him over the head with a beer bottle, which didn't smash.

Witnesses later told police Walker shouted 'I'm going to stab you, I'm going to kill you' at the father as he lay on the floor.

His Honorugh Judge Roger Tregilgas-Davey told Walker: "This was all done in front of the two children who could see what was happening to their father.

"They were screaming and crying for their father, and were so distressed they ran away."

The victim had to be taken to hospital and needed eight stitches to his head.

The violence began over an earlier incident where the victim asked after £20 Walker owed his partner.

When Walker was arrested, he lied to police and told them his victim had picked a fight with him and he was acting in self-defence.

But the judge said: "When you smash a bottle on someone's head you risk causing life-changing injuries. It was a matter of luck that you didn't."

Police also found Walker was wanted for an attack in October 2017 when he punched a man to the floor and subsequently broke his leg. He pleaded guilty to this offence and the beer-bottle attack in court.

Walker was jailed for seven years and four months for both offences. The victim says his children 'still have nightmares' of the attack.