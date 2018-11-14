Jail for 51-year-old man after victim tells police of historic sex offences in Northampton

A 51-year-old man has been jailed for historic sex offences against a boy dating back to the 1990s in Northampton.

At Northampton Crown Court yesterday, Tuesday November 13, Kevin Iverson, previously from Northampton, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison .

Iverson denied the allegations but after a week-long trial, a jury found Iverson guilty on all counts.

The jury heard how when the victim was older, he told police about the incidents in an interview and Iverson, now of Wath-Upon-Derne, Rotherham, was subsequently arrested in 2015.