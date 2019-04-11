'It would have been one heck of a crash': Watch as high-speed police chase nearly ends in horror collision near Northampton

A driver has described the terrifying moment a criminal narrowly avoided a head-on collision in front of him during a high-speed police chase.

The motorist, who did not wish to be named, has supplied the Chronicle and Echo with the Dashcam footage of the incident on Friday, April 5, at around 9.10am.

The speeding Audi narrowly avoids the back of a car on the way into a blind bend in Lower Harlestone.

The video shows the driver take a left onto the Harlestone Road before heading towards the winding S-bend through Lower Harlestone.

But within seconds a silver Audi can be seen speeding up to his rear bumper, doing at least twice the 30mph speed limit.

It careers past the back of the driver's car while heading into a blind corner before making a last split-second jink to the left to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

"The speed he was going it would have been like a pinball machine if he had hit the oncoming car," said the witness. "We would have bounced into the buildings at the side of th road.

The Audi is then forced to dart to the left to avoid an oncoming car.

"it would have been one heck of a crash if it had happened.

"I braked gingerly and tried to steer to the side, but it would have made very little difference. it all happened in a split second."

The driver has called on Northamptonshire Police to set up an anonymous web address to send Dashcam footage to, in order to make it easier to report such incidents.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The vehicle was being followed by officers after being identified as stolen and, with the support of the police helicopter, it was located unoccupied in the Duston area."