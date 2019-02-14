'It's the most unusual ceremony I've done so far': Daventry woman presides over surprise wedding in pizza restaurant

It's safe to say a Pizza Express is not the place you'd expect to see a couple tying the knot.

But Sherone Burt, a professional celebrant from Daventry, witnessed first-hand Maddie Jones and Alex Sung say 'I dough' when she conducted the most unusual wedding ceremony of her career so far.

The happy couple were nominated for the ultimate shotgun wedding by a friend who spotted a Pizza Express competition to win an exclusive all-expenses-paid spontaneous ceremony and honeymoon to Italy.

"It was a great experience for me and it's nice to do something nice for a couple," said mum-of-eight Sherone, who moved to Daventry from Birmingham with her husband in 2003.

"It just emphasises that you can have a wedding anywhere you like.

"It's the most unusual ceremony I've done so far."

Details of the job were scant when Sherone accepted it.

"I didn't know what it was but I'm up for a challenge," said Sherone, who also conducts funerals, naming ceremonies and vow renewals.

After taking the train to London, Sherone took her seat in the Pizza Express in Russia Way alongside the wedding planner and other hired extras.

She waited patiently, eating pizza to act normal, for the big reveal in which waitress Milly Threw tells the couple a friend of theirs had tipped off staff about their 12-month engagement.

''I have had a crazy idea, why don't you get married today?'' asked Milly, before explaining to Maddie and Alex that their friends and family were already on their way to London.

The couple agreed to wed and within hours the restaurant was completely converted into a room with 30 seats for guests.

"If I get a wedding I get a few months notice so I can meet the couple and find out more about them," said 51-year-old Sherone.

"This time I only had two days. All I knew about them was that they got engaged in 2017 at the top of the Rockefeller Centre in New York.

"I got the chance to speak to them for about 20 minutes individually.

"I asked them questions about the other person - I like my services to be very personal."

Sherone said the whole experience has vindicated her career change.

Formerly an NHS worker, Sherone was first interested in becoming a celebrant after a funeral in 2015.

"A lady took the service and I was in awe of her and how the service was so personalised.

"That stuck with me and [after the NHS] I wanted to stay working with people in a caring environment.

"It's the best career decision I've made."