It's the Greatest Show! Northamptonshire trampolinists thrill crowds...and raise thousands for a great cause

Members of Northamptonshire Trampoline Gymnastics Academy wowed 800 spectators...and raised an amazing £4,587.

The gymnasts, aged between five and 25, at all levels of ability, had been training for months ahead of the performance of The Greatest Showman at Benham Sports Centre on Saturday December 2.

The money will go towards Northampton Trustee Fund.

With various acts choreographed to the hit soundtrack by the academy’s coaching team and featuring all the main characters from the film, the show included academy member and youth Olympic medallist Andrew Stamp.

Andrew said: "We usually only jump on one trampoline and perform 10 skills at a time but here we’ve got four trampolines on the go at once. We’re jumping between and across them and walking up walls so it’s definitely different to what we’re used to but it’s been a great experience.”

Speaking of the performance one spectator, Alisdair Tait, said: “NTGA gave Cirque du Soleil a run for their money here. Little ones, big ones, international gymnasts all worked long hours for charity, it was just fantastic.”

Proceeds from the show were donated to Northampton Trustee Fund to help support Penyem Village in The Gambia. The charity has supported Penyem Village in The Gambia since 2004 with a primary focus of improving the healthcare and education for the village.

Having visited Penyem Village earlier this year NTGA Head Coach Harvey Smith pledged help from NTGA to support the building of a sports and assembly area for the village, which is currently a dusty field.

Harvey said: “Since announcing the show we were overwhelmed by the response, so much so we had to add an extra performance. To see the performers of wide ranging ages and abilities working together for this amazing cause was really touching and I’m so proud of everyone involved in this production.

"We have an incredibly dedicated coaching team who planned and delivered the performance across countless hours all in their own time. The team of volunteers on the day were a massive help and we couldn’t have done it without them or the generous sponsors, along with all the parents and families of the performers who supported the rehearsals and practices alongside usual training.”

Former teacher Andrew Butler, founder of Northampton Trustee Fund, who left Northampton to visit Penyem in The Gambia with donations the day after the performance said:

“We can’t put into words what this will mean to the villagers of Penyem. When I see them this week I know there will be genuine tears of joy. The donations will be there and put to use this week in building an outside sports area/classroom. This has been a long time wish of the whole nursery school.”

To get involved in trampolining please contact info@ntga.co.uk or 01604 645120 for further information.