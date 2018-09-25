'It's a constant worry when I go up there': Pressure builds on council to secure Northampton cemetery

After ornaments from her loved ones grave were damaged one lady is challenging Northampton Borough Council to secure a Northampton cemetery before it happens again.

Sally Nicholson has laid several family members to rest in Dallington Cemetery and is now concerned about how secure the area is after she found special possessions from her loved ones graves, including sunflowers, lanterns and angels, in the bin.

Sally Nicholson, who visits the graveyard a few times a week to pay her respects, is campaigning for a fence to be put up in Dallington Cemetery after items from her loved ones graves have recently been binned.

At the bottom of the cemetery is a gap between the bushes, which is thought to be used as an unofficial entrance to the graveyard by the vandals who have also taken ornaments off a stillborn baby's grave, and thrown them into a bush.

Sally reported the incident to the police on August 23 and said she also called Northampton Borough Council the following morning to share her concerns about the lack of security.

But since she first got in touch with the Chronicle & Echo three weeks ago she said there have been no improvements to the security at the graveyard and is calling for an update.

She said: "I visit regularly and so far nothing has changed. Access is still available to the den and the cut through still being used.

"I just thought: I owe it to my family and other people up there, it's wrong. They have to step up [ Northampton Borough Council] and show some respect - they have money for other things."

Now she wants the cemetery to be entirely gated to stop this happening to other graves, like it has happened to her families.

She added: "It's gone quiet now thank goodness but it's a constant worry when I go up there. They need to give me some answers."

A spokeswoman for Northampton Borough Council today said: “Fencing and thorny bushes will be installed this week to help fill the gap in the hedges and deter people from using it as an entrance to the cemetery.”

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said there has been no updates in their investigation.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 and Northampton Borough Council on 0300 330 7000.