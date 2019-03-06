It's 99 Flakes all round for Northampton great-grandad's 99th birthday

A Northampton grandad found a sweet way to celebrate his 99th birthday this week by treating his family to 99 cones at his favourite ice cream parlour.

Ted Kinning, born on March 1, 1920, rang in his 99th birthday last Friday with a treat from Gallones with his closest family and friends.

Ted rang in his 99th year with his closest family and friends.

Ted - who has three children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren - ordered in 99 cones for him and his family with flakes and all the classic toppings.

Mr Kinning has lived in Northampton for most of his life other than a brief four-year posting to Egypt in 1940 as part of his RAF service during WW2.

He was seconded to 216 Squadron, Bomber Transport, starting as an Air Craftsman. He later became Leading Air Craftsman and was involved in airfield construction as well as serving in the Air Sea Rescue Service.

Most of his work involved construction and carpentry and the skills he had learnt as a Carpenter & Joiner apprentice with Glenn & Son in Northampton stood him in good stead for the challenges he faced out there.

Leaving with a full head of hair in 1940, he came home virtually bald to the dismay of his mum and his future wife, Nancy.

Ted and Nancy still live in Weston Favell where they have lived for most of their married life.

His family say Ted remains a true patriarch to all the family and a major inspiration to everyone who knows him. He is the cook of his household and puts his and his wife's long life down to healthy eating, a strong Christian faith, and the importance of their family.