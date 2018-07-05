Investigation opened into ANOTHER sinkhole in different Northampton street

Northamptonshire County Council is working on a solution to fix a new sinkhole near the Racecourse.

The sinkhole in Cowper Street, near the Racecourse, is the fourth hole in the borough of Northampton under investigation - after three open voids were cordoned off last month in the town centre.

Resident Emily Payne noticed that the hole, in the middle of the road, had been sectioned off on Monday night by NCC but since then, she says, no one has returned to fix the problem.

She said: "I heard banging outside and I saw the Highways agency putting a barrier around it. I think they stuck a camera down it and it's been left like that since.

"People who need to get in and out of the estate are being inconvenienced because they need to go another route.

"The only road into the estate now is Carey Street. Because of Northampton Town Festival this weekend the blocked off road will cause issues for people who come onto the estate and tru and find somewhere to park."

The sinkhole is only reportedly about eight inches in diameter but the road has been entirely shut while works are being carried out by the authority.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “The sinkhole on Cowper Street is being regularly monitored with road closures in place for safety.

"We are carrying out further investigations to assess the full extent of damages with a view to repairing the road as soon as possible."