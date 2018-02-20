Investigation launched after Northampton pubgoers claim to have been given food poisoning

Owners of a popular pub in Northampton have lodged an investigation after a number of customers complained of sickness on Friday night.

Several people who claimed to have eaten at the Poppy Field Farm pub in Duston on Friday later took to social media to complain their meal had made them ill.

A post on the Spotted Duston Facebook page, where a number of people had left complaints over the weekend, was later taken down.

Greene King, the company that owns the venue inTelstar Way, has now launched an investigation into the matter.

A spokesman for the company said: “Food hygiene is of paramount importance to us and we have robust processes in place to maintain the high standards we expect, which has enabled us to receive a five star award during our last EHO (Environmental Health officer) visit.

“We’re currently conducting an investigation into some sickness complaints, however we are awaiting further information, and a doctor’s confirmation as to the cause of the sickness, before we can investigate further.”