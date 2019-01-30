Interactive map shows which Northamptonshire roads will be gritted ahead of snow warning

A yellow weather warning has been received forecasting moderate snow fall across the county from tomorrow evening into Friday.

Between 3cm and 8cm of snow is forecast between 6pm Thursday and 6am on Friday with road temperatures only rising above 0c during the middle of the day over the next two days.

The council's severe weather desk was mobilised at 6am Tuesday and will manage the severe weather until further notice.

Northamptonshire County Council has an interactive map showing the priority its gritting team has assigned to roads across the county. It can be used in conjunction with the latest gritting schedule (published Wednesday, January 30) below.

Completed

Precautionary network gritted from 6pm Monday

Precautionary network gritted from 3am Tuesday

P1 footways (i.e pavements and pedestrianised areas with heavy footfall), hand spreading – from 9am Tuesday

Adverse weather gritting routes from 9am Tuesday

Precautionary network gritted from 7pm Tuesday

Precautionary network gritted from 3am Wednesday

In Progress

P1 footways, hand spreading – from 9am Wednesday

Adverse weather gritting routes from 9am Wednesday

Planned

Precautionary gritting routes – about 5pm Wednesday (to be confirmed as awaiting final decision based on afternoon forecast)