Inspiring Northamptonshire woman wants to educate school children about endometriosis after painful misdiagnosis

A 20-year-old university student from Northamptonshire, who was told she was 'delusional' by doctors, is bravely telling her story about being diagnosed with endometriosis after seven long years of being misdiagnosed with period pains.

Lucy Grainger, 20, of Yelvertoft, has recently been diagnosed with endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) after making dozens of needless trips to A&E, over seven years, with extreme pelvic pain.

Lucy said being told about her diagnosis made her feel as though her identity had been 'stripped away'.

Lucy was told by medics that she was "crazy" and "delusional", which has, in turn, left her with "severe mental health issues" that got so out of hand she tried to take her own life last Christmas.

She said: "I have been told I was 'crazy" and 'delusional' by doctors because they couldn't figure out what was wrong.

"Nothing ever came up on scans and tests - little did I know, endometriosis is only visible when surgery is completed - so I was just discharged and left to go home.

"This happened too many times for me to count. I was also misdiagnosed with IBS. It's the most frustrating thing being told you're just being 'dramatic' or you're a 'drama queen' because you can't hack the period pains or the IBS. I know my body better than anyone else, and I knew something was really wrong a very long time ago."

Lucy, who is left unable to walk some days due to severe pain, described her the feeling as though she had been "stabbed in the pelvis with a knife, over and over again".

She added: "It doesn't come and go, it is there every single day. Pain that affects me so much, I am almost left paralysed. The feeling in my legs go and I'm left unable to walk some days."

This year Lucy was referred to see a gynaecologist, and within a few weeks she was diagnosed with endometriosis and PCOS and underwent emergency surgery.

Now, the inspiring youngster is calling on schools and colleges to teach girls about menstrual wellbeing, and she also wants to give talks in this county to raise awareness.

She said: "I was told I was unable to have children in the future due to the PCOS and endometritis. [My doctor] said he'll do everything he possibly could, treatment and operation wise, to see if there would be that small chance.

"Therefore I want the raise awareness of the condition to educate young girls and women before it's too late. I say 'too late' because women are only finding out or getting diagnosed with these conditions when they are trying to have kids.

"In some cases, women have tried for children in their late twenties, and after years of trying, only then were they able to get diagnosed. But unfortunately for some, the condition was so severe for them, there was no possible chance they could have kids. It resulted in hysterectomies or even several failed attempts of IVF."