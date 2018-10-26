'Inspiring' Northamptonshire teacher wins Institute of Physics award for his work with students

A physics teacher from Northamptonshire has won an award in recognition of his exceptional work with his students.

Andrew Notley, from Sponne School in Towcester, will receive his 2018 Teachers of Physics Award from the Institute of Physics at a dinner on November 20.

Among his achievements is his work to get his students work placements at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, known for building and operating the Large Hadron Collider.

"Andrew is an inspiring teacher – his enthusiasm and commitment to his students is evident in the time he gives to them outside of lessons, providing additional academic support and mentorship," reads Mr Notley citation for the award.

"Keen to encourage students to study physics at university, Andrew works tirelessly to promote work placement opportunities and careers advice, including supporting students with gaining work placements in CERN.

"He is an integral member of a hardworking and committed department and takes great pride in developing the skills of both students and colleagues.

"Andrew has also taken a lead role in mentoring the non-physics specialist members of the department to teach engaging and effective lessons."

Mr Notley is one of seven UK teachers to take home the award and a £300 cheque.

President of the IOP, Professor Dame Julia Higgins, said: “Teachers are an absolutely essential part of the physics community.

"Their enthusiasm, talent and commitment are what inspires the generations to come.

"We are delighted therefore to celebrate the talent and hard work of seven outstanding teachers and with them many others - who together ensure the future of physics."