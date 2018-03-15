INSPECTOR’S VERDICT: Northamptonshire politicians react to county council report

Northamptonshire politicians have reacted to the findings of today’s damning inspection report.

Government inspector Max Caller’s verdict on the county council’s ability to manage its own finances points to a series of failures.

It recommends the creation of two authorities, abolishing the current county model, and sending in commissioners to effectively run the council in the meantime.

Labour county councillor Mick Scrimshaw (Northall) fears the Government could make an example of Northamptonshire if they send in commissioners.

He said: “I think they [the Government] will come in with a sledgehammer and send a clear message to other councils about finances.

“The only people who would lose out will be the people of Northamptonshire.

“I think it’s good in a way that this long-running saga is seemingly coming to an end but the people who have been hit and will continue to get hurt are local residents.”

He added that he can see both sides of the argument for creating two new councils.

He said: “An awful lot of work needs to be done before we get close to that [new unitary authorities].

“I think it should still be up for debate as I can see the benefits and the drawbacks of it.”

Sally Keeble, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Northampton North, said: “The priority must be to protect people in the county - and especially the vulnerable who rely on services.

“And to safeguard jobs for the staff who have served the council and people so loyally through such difficult times.

“Just a few months ago the Tory government and council were congratulating each other at the opening of the £53 million Angel Square - now the subject of a fire sale.

“And this week the Tory Chancellor failed to put more money into either local services or the NHS.

“What we need is a change of direction that will put people first.”

Away from the county, Andrew Gwynne MP, Labour’s shadow communities and local government secretary, said: “This report is a damning verdict on the running of Tory controlled Northamptonshire County Council.

“Despite repeated warnings over the council’s catastrophic mismanagement of services and finances this Tory Government turned a blind eye, something for which they must be held accountable.

“Not long ago, the Government was attacking councils for ‘pleading poverty’ and urging them to spend their reserves - and the mess at Northamptonshire bears testament to how much of a mistake this was.

“The Government can no longer ignore this crisis and need to finally act on the recommendation of inspectors and heed Labour’s calls to send in commissioners.

“After almost eight years of Tory austerity, we know it is not working.

“It’s not working for Northamptonshire and it’s not working for England.

“We need to elect as many Labour councillors as possible on May 3 to stand up to the Conservatives’ cuts.”

