Inspector's report 'only thing that counts not critical statement from MPs', says under-fire leader of Northamptonshire County Council

The leader of Northamptonshire County Council has dismissed damning criticism from seven MPs as "nothing new" and says the inspection report is "the only thing that counts".

Councillor Heather Smith was responding to a statement released late last night by all seven of Northamptonshire's Conservative MPs which said they had no faith in the Tory administration currently running County Hall.

The MPs - Michael Ellis (Northampton North), Andrew Lewer (Northampton South), Chris Heaton-Harris (Daventry), Andrea Leadsom (South Northamptonshire), Philip Hollobone (Kettering), Peter Bone (Wellingborough) and Tom Pursglove (Corby) - called for the Government to take over the running of the council.

The statement was released in the wake of Friday's announcement that the county council was imposing a Section 114 order which means it cannot approve any new spending, apart from on statutory services.

Replying to media reports of the critical statement by MPs, Councillor Smith said: "So whats new they said this before Christmas."

Before adding, "Inspectors report is the only thing that counts so we must await his report."

