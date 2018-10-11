Inquest opened into death of Northampton man killed in collision with police car on 999 call

An inquest into the death of a pedestrian killed in a collision with a police car answering a 999 call in Northampton has been opened.

William Smith, 32, was walking along the A43 Lumbertubs Ways at around 4am on September 9 when he was killed in the collision. Paramedics attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yesterday (October 11), the senior coroner for Northamptonshire Anne Pember opened an inquest into William's death.

It comes after the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) took over the investigation into William's death in September.

The evidence surrounding his death will be heard on March 28, 2019.