A 45-year-old was killed instantly in an ammonia leak at the Northampton Carlsberg factory during an industrial accident in 2016, an inquest heard today.

David Chandler, 51, from Shropshire, died of ammonia inhalation while working on site as an engineering contractor for Speedrite Ltd on November 9, 2016.

Over 50 firefighters were called to the factory in Bridge Street to deal with the leak on November 9, 2016.

An inquest was launched today (June 19) into how David died and how the leak was able to happen.

Solicitors representing Carlsberg, Speedlite and energy-efficiency group Crowley Carbon will be questioned about any safety failures that could have led to David's death.

During the leak, a further 10 people working on sire and 11 members of the emergency services were also taken to hospital. A 51-year-old man was in a serious condition for days after.

The inquest is expected to last into early July. A jury will be asked to determine how the accident occurred.

Liquid ammonia is commonly used in industrial factories in chilling products.