A large bin fell into the carriageway of a busy Northamptonshire road, causing delays.

Motorists first reported seeing the large item on the northbound carriageway of the A43 at about 1.15pm.

The large black wheelie bin was obstructing the road between the Blisworth turn and junction 15a of the M1.

Police received several 999 calls about the object and attended the scene shortly before 1.30pm to remove it.

There were no reported collisions and traffic has now returned to normal.