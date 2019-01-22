Indoor play park set to open at Rushden Lakes

An indoor play park will become the latest addition at Rushden Lakes when it opens its doors next month.

360 Play is set to open its seventh UK centre at the retail park on Wednesday, February 13.

Images from another 360 Play Centre.

The centre features a host of attractions and activities including a multi-level play frame with ball showers, ball zones, slides, a carousel and dodgem track.

The 20,000 sq ft unit will also have a 360 Street creative play zone with play units such as a fire station, supermarket, pizza parlour, vets and dressing up boutique.

All of the activities included are designed so that adults can also join in and enjoy the fun, which is aimed at toddlers and children up to the age of 12.

Managing director Duncan Phillips said: “We are excited to bring something that we feel is suited to the local market in Rushden and surrounding areas.

The unit housing 360 Play, as seen on a tour of the complex in October last year.

“We look forward to providing a great quality family destination in Rushden, employing local people and meeting the needs of local families.”

A party zone and a dedicated toddlers’ area are among many other elements on offer, alongside a family café and comfortable seating areas.

The excitement starts on Monday, February 11, with the first of two exclusive golden ticket preview days when winning members of the public can be among the first to vist the centre and try out what’s on offer.

To find out how to win tickets, pick up a copy of Thursday’s (January 24) Northants Telegraph.