Indian restaurant in Northampton goes from one to four stars in the food hygiene ratings

Food hygiene at a Northampton restaurant has been rated as 'good' following a recent inspection.

Baloo Indian in St Leonards Road, Far Cotton, was officially given a four-star rating on July 19 following a visit from Northampton Borough Council.

The new rating was given to Baloo on July 19

A four-star rating means that food hygiene in the restaurant is good.

Inspectors originally issued Baloo with a one star on December 4, 2017.

This meant that major improvement was necessary for food hygiene within the restaurant.

A further inspection seven months on revealed that hygiene had improved.

The FSA official website lists Baloo as having just one star. Recent paperwork issued just 12 days ago to the owner shows it is now a 4.

The one-star rating is still officially listed on the Food Standards Agency for Baloo at the time and date of publication.

However paperwork from the owner shows that the four-star rating was issued 12 days ago.

Click here to see the 30 restaurants and takeaways in Northampton with zero or one-star food hygiene ratings

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.