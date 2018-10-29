India Chipchase's mother to head patrol team to safeguard Northampton's vulnerable clubbers

A community response team is in the process of assembling a team of guardians to patrol Northampton's busiest night spots, which will be led by the mum of late India Chipchase.

The India Protocol, which was set up by the Cheltenham Guardians, is a "common sense advanced safeguarding system" that has increased the safety and security of lone females in Cheltenham's night time economy.

Cheltenham Guardians work closely with Gloucestershire Constabulary and Cheltenham Safe as part of a wider response to the town's busy town at night.

The safeguarding scheme was set up in memory of the late India Chipchase who was murdered, aged 20, back in 2016 after she was on a night out in Bridge Street.

Next month the Cheltenham Guardians team will be meeting with Northamptonshire Police and borough council chiefs in a bid to introduce the scheme to the town, which will be led by India's mum Sue Poynter.

Founder of the Cheltenham Guardians Terry Howard said: "Sue is a remarkable woman whose strength, courage and compassion will help to further safeguard Northampton's young adults.

"The Northampton Guardians team will revolutionise safety in the town centre by delivering a hugely successful, tried and tested common sense safeguarding system.

"We have received a lot of support from the Northampton community and look forward to delivering the India Protocol into India's home town. The India Protocol is going home."

Sue made a visit to Cheltenham on Saturday night (October 27) to observe the Cheltenham Guardians team in action.

There she met with police to see how the guardians' India Protocol has reduced the risk of harm and increased the security of lone women in the town.

This comes only a few months after the new vulnerability centre was officially opened on the site of the Platform Club – giving peace of mind to an entire town.

In January 2017 The Chronicle & Echo launched a campaign to urge authorities to provide a well-lit and warm haven for party-goers who might suddenly feel vulnerable on a night out in Northampton.

The Northampton Guardians would be a service reliant upon a team of volunteers and would receive no official forms of funding.

Terry added: "Our experienced volunteers have extensive wide-remit capabilities ensuring that we can comprehensively deal with most situations faced in the night time economy environment.

"From simple signposting and low level assistance to serious emergency safeguarding events, Cheltenham Guardians are the 'go to' safeguarding and emergency safeguarding provider in Cheltenham."