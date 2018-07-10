Independent traders share their passion for the future of Northampton town centre

Business owners in Northampton town centre are supporting a national campaign to encourage consumers to celebrate independent retails and 'shop local’.

Independent Retailer Month runs throughout July and has been proven to promote small businesses in their communities, by boosting #IndieRetail and #ShopLocal social media activity and increasing customer spending for small independent traders.

Northampton town centre Business Improvement District (BID) businesses have joined together to take part – all part of the BID’s ongoing objective to promote retailers and businesses and celebrate the important role they play within the town and economy.

Rob Purdie, Northampton town centre BID executive director, said: “We’ve been asking our town centre businesses why they love trading in Northampton town centre.

"We have many different kinds of small businesses here - family businesses, local shops, independent professional services and lots more.

"Some have been trading for many years and some are new but either way this national initiative is about encouraging businesses to work together and encouraging consumers to shop local.

"Our collective efforts now should have a lasting impact on Northampton town centre small businesses all year round so we urge people to explore for themselves what’s on offer in our town centre.”

Small businesses taking advantage of the footfall and loyal customer base and shop owners who want to share their passion with others – Northampton town centre boasts many independent retailers…click on the gallery link to see some of the town's success stories