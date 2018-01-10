Independent chair sought for key Northampton borough council committee

Northampton Borough Council is seeking an independent chair for the audit committee, which oversees all processes for risk, control and governance.

The purpose of the audit committee is to provide independent assurance and to support strong financial management and good governance.

Appointment of the independent chair will be on a fixed term basis until the council’s annual meeting in May 2019.

Responsibilities will include establishing procedures to govern the committee's work and ensure the committee's full discharge of its duties and fostering good working relationships and communication among all committee members.

The independent chair will be expected to attend approximately eight meetings a year at the Guildhall, as well as any additional meetings scheduled as required.

The allowance for the independent chair of the audit committee is £4306.94 per annum.

How to apply:

Applications should be sent to the Monitoring Officer, Northampton Borough Council, the Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton, NN1 1DE or emailed to monitoringofficer@northampton.gov.uk by 5pm on 28 February 2018.

If you would like to talk to someone further about this role please contact Jo Bonham on 01604 837668 or Tracy Tiff on 01604 837408.