'Inadequate' Northampton primary school taken over by academy trust

A Northampton primary school rated 'inadequate' after its last Ofsted report has been acquired by an academy trust.

Parklands Primary School in Spinney Hill Road will become a part of the Preston Hedge’s Academy Trust from September 2018.

In addition to Parklands, the trust has three other schools under its guardianship: Preston Hedge's Primary School in Wootton Fields, Pineham Barnes Primary School in Upton, and Buckton Fields Primary School which is set to open in 2019.

"The aim of the trust is to work to improve the educational opportunities and standards for children in Northamptonshire," said a spokesman.

"The trust will implement its ethos of fun, creativity, and achievement, whil enabling Parklands to have its own unique curriculum, values and leadership.

"We are very much looking forward to working with the parents and community in the Parklands area, to deliver exceptional school experiences for the local children and their families.

"The trust will work tirelessly to raise educational standards, drive improvement in order to turn around performance to ultimately deliver an outstanding primary education at Parklands Primary School."