The 'Poachers' took part in the assignment that involved more than 150 British military personnel.

In pictures: Royal Anglian Regiment take part in desert training exercise alongside Egyptian troops

The 2nd Battalion of the Royal Anglian Regiment are in north Africa on exercise alongside Egypt's 112 Infantry Brigade.

Exercise Ahmose 1 is a bilateral exercise which took place between the UK and Egypt from February 28 to March 31.

This is the first time an exercise of its kind between the two armed forces had been done
The Poachers is a light role infantry battalion based in Dhekelia in Cyprus
The soldiers were put through their paces in a variety of scenarios
The British soldiers worked closely with their Egyptian counterparts
