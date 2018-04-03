IN PICTURES: Redevelopment work officially starts on former historic Northampton hospital site

It’s been a long time coming but builders at the former St Edmunds hospital site have this week started redevelopment work to make way for a 130 apartment retirement village and 62-bed specialist care home.

Rochmills Group, of Wellingborough Road, have been working behind the scenes to agree a plan of action to protect the historic building after work on the site was delayed due to issues relating to the drainage and demolition.

General manager Kabir Sehmi said: “St Edmunds is an intricate project with complex issues regarding listings, feasibility and demands on converting 19 century buildings to meet the needs of the 2 1 century.

“Northampton Borough Council have granted full planning permission for the site and we are very pleased that the proposed protection works will now get underway, ensuring the preservation and protection of this historic building.”

Rochmills Group retook ownership of the site in 2016 after selling the land to overseas based Kayalef in 2012.

Building work officially got underway yesterday (March 3) and proposed works are expected to continue for over a year.

Northamptonshire builders, Holland Build have been appointed to carry out the works.

“The challenge has always been to bring St Edmunds back into use in a way that serves Northampton but equally has a strong and robust business sense, Kabir Sehmi added.

“St Edmunds has been part of our town’s landscape for over 150 years and it has stood in its current state for far too long.

“We would like to thank the local residents for their patience and support. We will ensure the site is brought back to life, with a deep respect for its heritage while serving Northampton for many years to come.”

Rochmills - as part of the Hampton Healthcare Group - operate Burlington Court Care Home, which has been rated as ‘outstanding’ by the CQC.

St Edmund’s Hospital is a former Victorian workhouse, built in 1836, and parts of the building are Grade II listed.