IN PICTURES: Northampton's 'MayorFest' charity music festival raises £3,000

The Mayor of Northampton has thanked the "hundreds" of townsfolk who turned out to support his charity music festival.

"MayorFest" held over the weekend (January 26) at the Picturedrome pub in Kettering Road, raised around £3,000 in three days for charity Alfie Bear's Journey.

The line-up included some of Northampton's own local bands, as well as headline tribute acts, including: The Smyths, The Killerz and The Oasis Experience, Donnybrook Fair, The 2 Tones, Kickstart, King's Gambit and more.

Mayor of Northampton Gareth Eales said: "MayorFest has been a blinder. Over the last three days, we've had a real spectacle of musicians and all for a good cause.

"We don't have the final figure yet, but we look to have raised around £3,000 for Alfie Bear's Journey.

"I would like to thank all the bands and acts that played, all of the incredible staff at The Picturedrome, and all the hundreds of Northampton citizens that came out and supported the event. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much."

All proceeds from the festival will go toward the mayor's chosen charity Alfie Bear's Journey, which supports research into a rare form of brain cancer.