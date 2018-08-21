In pictures: Hundreds raised at Brackley Sausage and Cider Festival

More than £2,000 was raised for Brackley Rugby Club as it hosted the seventh annual Sausage and Cider Festival on Saturday.

Around 1,100 people headed to the club to enjoy the 40 different ciders and variety of sausages, as well as the live music.

Organiser Crispin Slee said: “It was terrific, we’re really grateful to the people of Brackley who came out and ate and drank cider.

“Unbelievably it was our seventh year of bringing the festival to the town and it’s turned into a really lovely community event.

“People come with their families and have a good time, there’s a great feeling and it’s one of our favourite shows.”

Ciders ranged from traditional West Country scrumpies to fruit ciders including passionfruit and the best seller, mango.

In the food department, there were four stalls selling all manner of delights: from British and European sausages to vegetarian alternatives and cheese toasties.

Crispin described Brackley as the ‘festival capital of Northamptonshire’ and thanked the residents for supporting his event.

He is bringing the festival to the Army Reserve Centre on Oxford Road, Banbury, on September 7 and 8.