IN PICTURES: Hundreds of creations at Northampton's first annual Lego show

Greyfriars Bus Station, the Cobblers' Sixfields Stadium and Pac-Man all took centre-stage at Northampton's first dedicated Lego show this weekend.

The first annual "Cobbler's Bricks" show saw dozens of children and plastic-brick architects turn out at Caroline Chisholm School, Wooton, on Saturday (March 24).

Dedicated home-builds spanning up to six-foot long modelled after Olympic velodromes, amusement parks and a Wacky Races course were all on display.

Everyone who attended was also given a "year brick" - a Lego piece with "Cobbler's Bricks 2018" printed on it as a memento of the charity event.