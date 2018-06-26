In Pictures: Circus comes to Parklands Primary School

Almost 500 people attended Parklands Primary School in Northampton to celebrate 250 years of the circus.

Parent Matt Anton, of PTA, helped to organise the circus in a bid to help with the school’s fundraising efforts.

He became involved with Parklands when his daughter started in Reception last year. He said: “The idea and focus of the event was to raise funds for school projects and facilities. We have a large wooden pirate ship, which was paid for completely by our fundraising events. We also use money raised to part fund the coaches used on school trips.

“I think it’s important to try and make what goes on in [my daughter’s] education as much of a part of family life as possible, so getting involved seemed obvious and it’s all part of making it fun.

“We had never been to a circus event before so we didn’t really know what to expect. It was fantastic, the trapeze, ballet and dance routines, the magicians, hosts and clown were excellent. It was brilliant seeing the kids reactions and hearing the laughter of both kids and parents during the night. It was a great, great night.

Parklands Primary School head teacher Sally Gedney said: “It was hugely successful and enjoyed by all. It is the first circus event we have had at the school and we decided to have one as we had heard such good things from other schools locally.

“The event was organised by our fabulous PTA as one of our fundraising events with any profits going towards new outdoor equipment and resources for the children.

“We had almost 500 people attending the event, which consisted of a series of daredevil wire and trapeze acts with some escapology and an escaping gorilla!

“The children absolutely loved the event, especially interacting with the ringmaster, clown... and being squirted with water - which was very refreshing in the heat!

“It is the 250th anniversary of the circus this year and so this was a special event for the performers too who used the “Greatest Showman” theme throughout the evening.